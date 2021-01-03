Bighorn sheep make rare appearances in Saguaro National Park

A bighorn sheep in Saguaro National Park East.
John Clark and Pamela Grant-Clark
Arizona Daily Star
“It’s quite a rare sight,” but a few bighorn sheep have wandered through Saguaro National Park’s East and West districts recently, the park says on its Facebook page. Bighorn were photographed in the park’s East district in the Rincon Mountains, for instance, on Nov. 23 by John Clark and Pamela Grant-Clark, and separately the same day by AnneMarie Zayac, says Don Swann, a Saguaro National Park biologist.
“We had bighorn in the early years of the park, but they were extirpated, probably in the 1950s; we know poaching, illegal hunting, was a factor,” Swann said Thursday. “But occasionally, in the last few years, we’ve had one come into the park from other mountain ranges, presumably the Catalinas,” where game officials began reintroducing bighorn sheep into the Pusch Ridge Wilderness Area starting in 2013.
“We hope these magnificent animals may eventually re-establish themselves” in Saguaro National Park, park officials say in their Facebook post.
“Bighorns, mountain lions, and other mammals need to move freely across the landscape in order to maintain their populations. Starting this winter the park will be improving wildlife connectivity by removing old barbed wire grazing fences and making boundary fences more wildlife-friendly.
“We’ll need strong volunteers, so stay tuned!”
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Cazandra Zaragoza, center, reacts to finding out her placement for her medical residency during Match Day on March 20, 2020. Due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the annual Match Day event at the University of Arizona was canceled. Students received an email informing them of their placement. Zaragoza was surrounded by friends and family including her husband, Joseph Llanes, right, and her 2 sons, Ezra Zaragoza-Llanes, 7, far left and Eleazar, 10, when she found out her placement is family medicine in San Francisco. Zaragoza is one of the recipients of the Primary Care Physicians Scholarship. The scholarship paid for her last year of medical school. As part of the scholarship, Zaragoza will return to Arizona and work in an underserved or rural area.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji (22) gets a hand in the face from Washington forward Jaden McDaniels (0) trying for a put back in the first half of their Pac12 game at McKale Center, March 7, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Judges from Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society look at projects from elementary school students during Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation's 65th annual science fair at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 10, 2020. Around 2,200 entries, a new record of entries for SARSEF, from students in high school as well as middle and elementary school were evaluated by judges. This year, due to the COVID-19 virus, SARSEF allowed remote wireless interviews for students as well as wipes and disposable earphones. Also, middle school interviews were canceled and judges left notes on projects instead of interviewing students.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Sheri Bright, cafeteria manager at Picture Rocks Elementary School, hands out meals at the Marana Cares Mobile at the corner of Sandario Rd. and Anthony Rd. in Marana, Ariz. on March 17, 2020. The program feeds kids over school breaks who rely on school meals. School districts across Pima County are coming up with plans to continue food distribution during a two week shutdown of schools due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
A customers checks their phone while waiting towards the back of the line at Costco, 6255 E. Grant Rd., on March 17, 2020 in Tucson, Ariz. Lines at Costco wrapped around Costco since 8:30am this morning, according to customers. People are buying paper towels, toilet paper, canned goods and wipes in bulk due to the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
A few Ball Park hamburger buns remain on the empty shelves of the bread section at Safeway, 10380 E. Broadway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on the evening of March 17, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), there are shortages of items at grocery stores such as canned goods, meats, cleaning items,
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
A few students walk past the Arizona Student Union at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Ariz., on March 18, 2020. Classed were forced online because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Members of the Fort Huachuca Select Honor Guard roll the casket for Korean War veteran Army Cpl. Arthur Contreras Ramirez towards St. Augustine Cathedral for a mass on March 19, 2020. Ramirez was 18 years old when he enlisted in 1949. At 19 years old he went missing in action. Ramirez was identified in 2019 after North Korea returned the remains of soldiers to the U.S. in 2018.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Marina Cornelius, owner of Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, teaches her Cardio Party-o class via Periscope to her students on March 20, 2020. Cornelius says this is the first time she's trying to livestream classes and is learning as she goes.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Banner UMC’s drive up system is for emergency room triage for a variety of illnesses and is not for random testing for COVID-19. It has been put in place to keep crowds from the ER and protect the health of patients and staff.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
A line grows outside the doors to Trader Joe's at Swan and Grant as an employee limits customers entering the store to one-out, one-in, March 20, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
A group of friends from St. Louis enjoy their lunch along Sentinel Peak after a 40-mile bike ride on March 20, 2020. The cycling friends planned their trip to Tucson months ago and decided to keep their vacation plans.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
A largely closed and nearly empty Park Place Mall early in the afternoon following COVID-19 restrictions, March 20, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Downtown Congress Streets is mostly deserted just before 8 p.m. as the city begins its second week under COVID19 restrictions, March 26, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
After more than a week in isolation, Tami and Tedd Handy get the chance to dance as Mama Coal, Carra Stasney and Tim O'Connor give a street concert on Placita de Zacatal in the Casas Adobes neighborhood, Saturday, March 28, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
The Book Stop, 214 N 4th Ave., closed due to the pandemic, on March 20, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
David Ross jumps onto his chair to yell the name of his podcast You're Doing A Great Job, a running motif in the show, with guest Dave Margolis and podcast partner Rich Gary live from the Hotel McCoy, March 12, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Tessa DeConcini, senior at University High School, poses for a portrait with her prom dress and graduation cap at University High School, 421 N. Arcadia Ave., in Tucson, Ariz., on April 1, 2020. DeConcini, along with many other high school students, will miss out on prom festivities as well as their graduation ceremony due Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Police Department investigates a shooting in the parking lot in front of WingStreet and Pizza Hut on the northwest corner of S. Houghton Rd., and E Rita Rd., in Tucson, Ariz., on April 7, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Noah Martin, rock musician, plays his guitar for a portrait shoot inside Martin's garage north of Tucson, Ariz., on April 7, 2020. Despite the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), Martin, aspiring musician, and Dobson, aspiring filmmaker, made a music video after the city wide lockdown and are pursuing their passions while in isolation.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Cheri Carr grimaces as she receives a nasal swab while getting tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a drive-thru testing site at Escalera Health & Wellness, 2224 N. Craycroft Rd., on April 17, 2020. Patients can receive a COVID-19 and an antibody test.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
ER and EMS workers run through a drill to process an incoming patient experiencing a respiratory emergency and COVID-19 systems at the Tucson Medical Center's Emergency Room, on April 10, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
A sign strapped to the median at 6th Street and Campbell Avenue gives southbound motorists a little pep-talk in the COVID-19 times, April 23, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Kina Barton, left, and Darren Barton, right, members of CrossFit Milo, perform sit-ups while working out at home with their daughter Abby Barton, center, inside their living room in Tucson, Ariz., on April 27, 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Danny Lopez, trainer at Boxing Inc., works out in his backyard using one of Boxing Inc.'s online home workout videos as well as his own abdominal workout in Tucson, Ariz., on April 21, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Homer Cass, left, talks to his son, Richard, middle, and grandson, Jason, 22, through a window at Tucson Medical Center on April 27, 2020. The hospital is making adjustments during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic to now allow visitors. Upon entry everyone's temperature is taken and then friends and family members can use their cell phones to talk to their loved ones through a window for 15 minutes.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Track and Field senior at Empire High school Isabel Cordova poses for a portrait at Empire High School, 10701 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, in Tucson, Ariz., on April 21, 2020. Cordova finished in second place in state for Javelin.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Emily Wolfgang, manager at Little Anthony's Diner, talks with a customer during the first day of Little Anthony's Diner Carhop at Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on April 28, 2020. Little Anthony's Diner, in response to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), started an old fashioned 1950's carhop. "It's been a long time since we had a carhop," said Tony Terry, president and owner of Little Anthony's Diner and The Gaslight Theater. "It fits our life right now."
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Mike Pfander, left, and his wife Jeanne talk with Mike's mother Margaret Pfander from the service driveway just outside Margaret's apartment in Villa Hermosa, April 25, 2020, Tucson, Ariz. With the COVID19 lockdowns relatives have to meet without breaking isolation protocols, through windows or over walls.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Ralph Acosta, valedictorian of the Amphitheater High School senior class, is greeted at his home near 22nd Street and 12th Avenue by principal Jon Lansa in Tucson on May 1, 2020. Acosta will speak during Amphi's video graduation ceremony.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Graduates follow directions as they are filmed cross the stage at Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Dr., in Tucson, Ariz., on May 11, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) and graduations being canceled, Catalina Foothills High School, set across three days, is filming all 415 graduates as they cross the stage with a their diploma cover. Small groups of graduates are escorted toward the stage and stand next to cones set apart for social distancing.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Canyon del Oro senior pitcher Amya Legarra, posing for a photo, April 30, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Friends and family celebrate Cienega High School baseball graduating seniors during Cienega's graduation car parade at Tucson Dragway, 12000 S. Houghton Rd., on May 17, 2020. Put on by fellow parents, graduates from Cienega High School, Empire High School, Vail Academy and High School, Pantano High School and Andrada Polytechnic High School celebrate their graduation by driving down Tucson Dragway's drag strip in front of family and friends. With about 200 vehicles set to drive, seniors decorated vehicles, trailers, and even a boat, with balloons, streamers, signs, flags and more. Graduates lined up before the drag strip and had their names written down on a note card, along with filling out paper work. When the ceremony started, graduates drove to the starting line, had their names read over the intercom and posed for a picture. Then the graduates proceeded to cheer, wave and laugh as they were driven down the strip in front of family and friends.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
A protester vents at a line of Tucson Police officers in riot gear at Cushing Street and Church Ave. on May 29, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
A demonstrator throws an object towards the Tucson Police Department line near 6th Avenue and 7th Street during the second night of protests in Tucson, on May 30, 2020. The protest in Tucson was similar to those in numerous cities across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
A protestor reacts after getting hit with pepper bullets fired on a crowd confronting Tucson Police on 7th Street near 6th Avenue after a peaceful demonstration turned violent on the second night of protests in Tucson, Ariz., May 31, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Hundreds of supporters bring candles in honor for George Floyd after listening to speeches during a candlelight vigil at the Dunbar Community Center, 325 W. 2nd St., in Tucson, Ariz. on June 1, 2020. Supporters listened to speeches about race to recognize the death of George Floyd.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
A member of the audience watches the opening of the movie Grease, reflected in the doors of his SUV, at the Cactus Drive-in at Medella Vina Ranch, May 28, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
A chinook helicopter drops a load of water on the Bighorn Fire as is moves into Finger Rock Canyon on June 10, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
A DC-10 Very Large Air Tanker drops thousands of gallons of retardant at the base of the Bighorn Fire burning above La Reseve along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
The Bighorn Fire breaks onto the southern slopes of the Santa Catalina Mountains and burns over a pair of homes in the foothills just west of the Finger Rock Trailhead, Tucson, Ariz., June 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Hotshots hike through the Santa Catalina Mountains in response to the Bighorn Fire north of Tucson, Ariz. on June 11, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
People stand along Oracle Road just north of the entrance to Catalina State Park as the Bighorn Fire continues to burn in the Pusch Ridge Wilderness near the park, on June 12, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
A DC-10 Very Large Air Tanker drops drops retardant below a ridge as crews work to keep the Bighorn Fire from spreading through Catalina State Park, Oro Valley, Ariz., June 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Flames break through the smoke as a finger of the Bighorn Fire scorches its way through a canyon on the west side of the Santa Catalina Mountains, Tucson, Ariz., June 17, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
The Bighorn Fire burning in Pima Canyon in the Santa Catalina Mountain during the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 9, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson City Mayor Regina Romero looks back at Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus after being asked about his resignation during a press conference regarding the in-custody death of Carlos Ingram-Lopez on April 21. Magnus offered his resignation during the press conference on June 24, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Michael Mariano, right, poses for a portrait with his wife Robin Johnston inside their home on July 1, 2020 in Marana, Ariz. Mariano and Johnston, both, contracted COVID-19 in April and since then their lives have changed. Mariano loves riding motorcycles and playing golf but now he cannot do either, said Johnston.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Bobby Rodriquez watches as drill technique at a summer strength and conditioning program for young athletes lead by Jet Sports Training at Silverlake Park, on July 10, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Several lighting bolts hit ground to the southwest of the Santa Rita Mountains and Elephant Head after a monsoon storm largely by-passed Tucson, Ariz., July 31, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Jeremy Harris follows his son Sebastian taking in the experience as a monsoon shower over their east side apartment complex cuts short the family's outdoor playtime, Tucson, Ariz., July 31, 2020. It's a challenge finding time and opportunity to get the five Harris kids some exercise and maintain COVID19 distancing.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Wylwyn Reyes, exhibition director, places a semi-translucent college square on a garage window for the Jibade-Khalil Huffman: Action Painting at Museum of Contemporary Art, 265 S. Church Ave., in Tucson, Ariz. on August 11, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Kylie Walzak, left, helps her son, Clyde Neiman, 5, with his online classwork through Davis Elementary School in their home on August 12, 2020. Kylie and her partner, Troy Neiman, switch off every other day staying home from work to help with online learning.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
The sun sets behind the Tucson Mountains as seen from S X-9 Ranch Rd. East of Tucson, Ariz. on August 23, 2020. Heavy smoke from record-size wildfires burning in California, Oregon and Washington spread throughout the U.S., reducing air quality and reducing visibility.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
A Tohono O'odham police officer wipes away tears as she stands in ranks with fellow officer in honor formation at the Desert Diamond Casino Diamond Center during a memorial service for fellow officer Bryan Brown, Sahuarita, Ariz., September 12, 2020. Brown died in the line of duty August 27.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
An autumnal equinox sunset over east Speedway Blvd., Tucson, Ariz., September 22, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Nicole Encalade listens to the program from her car with a small memorial featuring a photo herself with her father Nicholas Encalade who was killed in 2017 during a vigil on the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, Tucson, Ariz., September 25, 2020. This year's memorial was a drive-in style event due to COVID19 restrictions but still drew a few hundred to the MSA Annex at Avenida Del Convento.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Thunder Trucks driver Kelly Jones gets a hug from her daughter Keirstin as the two wait in the pits for Kelly's race at Tucson Speedway, Tucson, Ariz., October 17, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Maria Miranda waves to drivers as she waves her sign while stumping for 2nd Congressional candidate Brandon Martin outside the polling site at Desert Gardens Presbyterian Church, 10851 E Old Spanish Trail, Tucson, Ariz., November 3, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Fox News declares Joe Biden the winner over Donald Trump in the state of Arizona behind the night's entertainment, singer Buck Helton, at a Republican supporters' party at St. Philip's Plaza, Tucson, Ariz., November 3, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Election night wears on as Republican supporters stay up late waiting for numbers at a party held at St. Philip's Plaza, Tucson, Ariz., November 3, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Arizona defensive back Lorenzo Burns (2) takes down wide receiver Drake London (15) after he tried to leap for extra yardage after a catch in the first quarter of their Pac 12 game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., November 14, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Arizona defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads reacts after learning USC got a time out in time to avoid losing ground on a fourth and short play that went nowhere in the red zone in the fourth quarter of their Pac 12 game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., November 14, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Passersby stop for a good look at the 63,000 lights and 150 handmade pieces decorating the yard of Dan Moussette's yard at 3073 W. Wildwood Dr., Tucson, Ariz., December 3, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona Athletics Director Dave Heeke and President Robert Robbins (center of third row from bottom) blend in with cardboard cutouts of former UA athletes during a men's basketball game at McKale Center, 1721 E. Enke Dr., in Tucson, Ariz. on Dec. 9, 2020. The university fired football coach Kevin Sumlin a few days later.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's bench watches the second quarter unfold in their 70-7 loss against Arizona State at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., December 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Five-year old Antonio Moreno reaches out to Santa Claus, getting as close to him as the COVID-19 protective snow-globe bubble will allow during the Tucson Parks and Recreation's drive-thru Cookies With Santa at Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 16, 2020. It was slow at the drive-thru and when there were no others around, a few kids like Antonio got a chance to almost touch the Big Guy.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Emory Webster, 11, poses for a photo with her mother, Adiba Nelson, in their home in Tucson, Ariz., on October 14, 2020. Webster was born with cerebral palsy. Nelson says Emory was evaluated for a communication device in July 2019 and she's still trying to get the device through Arizona's Developmental Disabilities Division.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Kris Green stands with hands over heart as students pass by on her last day as a teacher at Manzanita Elementary School on Oct. 23, 2020. After nearly 40 years, she decided to retire before in-person instruction begins on Oct. 26. Green was a district teacher of the year.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Jamie Galindo: "I'm getting over an ex-boyfriend and having to social distance is difficult," she said while showing off mask and gloves on April 8, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Michelle Arreola: "My whole life is on hold." Job interviews are postponed and the medical college admission test is on hold due to the pandemic. April 8, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
When Kyra Wade, 11, center, becomes frustrated she will hit herself on the side of her head. Kelly Christiansen, her nanny, left, and Kadambari, her mother, hold her hands to stop Kyra from hitting herself as they try and get her to do an online class session for 10 minutes in her home in Chandler, Ariz. on August 21, 2020. Kyra, who is deaf and has autism, was born 27 weeks premature. She has a tremor in her hand which makes it difficult to use a Kindle on her own and communicate through American Sign Language. Wade has a full-time nanny through the Arizona's Developmental Disabilities Division.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Cars make their way west along Congress Street at Church Avenue, downtown Tucson, Ariz., January 3, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Josh Green (0) has a big dunk to end a Wildcat fast break against Arizona State in their Pac12 opener at McKale Center, January 4, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Arizona Wildcats forward Sam Thomas (14) shoots a contested layup during the second quarter of the No. 18 Arizona Wildcats 71-64 loss to No. 2 Oregon Ducks at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. on January 1, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
A young child looks in awe at a walking dinosaur during Jurassic Quest at the Pima County Fair Grounds in Pima County on January 26, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Dylan Smith (3) and Arizona State forward Romello White (23) tangle in pursuit of a loose ball late in the second half of the Sun Devils 66-65 win at the Desert Financial Arena, January 25, 2020 Tempe, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Madisyn Olds, 4, lays on her moms, Haley Hart, lap while listening to a book reading during "Ready. Set. School." at Murphy Wilmot Library, 530 N. Wilmot Rd., in Tucson Ariz., on January 27, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Francisco "Panchito" Olachea gives eye drops to an immigrant child in Nogales, Sonora, to treat an infection on Jan. 7, 2020. Panchito works out of a make shift ambulance.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese (25) battles for possession of a rebound during No. 16 Arizona's 73-57 win over Southern California at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. on February 2, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
The sun is caught between a monsoon storm cloud and the ridge of Roskruge Mountains west of Tucson, Ariz., September 1, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Reed Neely gets his stirrups just right, preparing for his ride in the saddle bronc event on day one of the 95th La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo, February 15, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji (22) lets go with a yell after slamming home a bucket over USC guard Daniel Utomi (4) in the second half of their Pac12 game at McKale Center, February 6, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Josh Green (0) is all alone finishing off a turnover created fast break against USC in the second half of their Pac12 game at McKale Center, February 6, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Josh Garner loses his hat as he competes in the steer wrestling competition during the slack events at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds on February 18, 2020. Garner finished with a time of 14.0 seconds.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Team USA's Dejah Mulipola slips around the tag of Arizona's catcher Izzy Pacho to score on a sacrifice fly in the third inning of an exhibition game at Hillenbrand Stadium, February 18, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Danny Smithson and Nikki Lee get caught in the spotlights as they take to the dance floor at Whiskey Roads, February 7, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Houston defender Alejandro Fuenmayor claws his way over Salt Lake's Pablo Ruiz to win a midfield header in the first half of their pre-season game at Kino Sports Complex, February 19, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
JorDee Kim Nielson of Vernal, Utah keep his balance atop a bull while competing on the first day of finals at the 95th La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo, February 20, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Sunnyside's goalkeeper Jonathan de la Paz gets enough fingers on the ball to save a shot from Sunrise Mountain's Talon Willeford late in the second half and preserve the Blue Devil lead in their 5A state semifinal at Mountain View High School, February 22, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe Catholic players Braden Miller (3), Jake Cioe (12) and Jordan Gainey react to the final buzzer during their 54-48 overtime victory against Peoria in the 4A boy's state championship basketball game in Phoenix on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Ralph Freso / for the Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Arizona center Semaj Smith (34) reaches for a defensive rebound over California guard Jazlen Green (10) and California center Chen Yue (5) during Arizona's 55-54 loss to California at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz., on March 1, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
The falling hair gives five-time shavee Draegan Lake-Wright the tickles while being shorn during the St. Baldrick's Foundation annual head shavings at Mountain View High School, March 6, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
After a block, Arizona guard Aari McDonald (2) yells from the bench during Arizona's 55-54 loss to California at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz., on March 1, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
A cross glows atop of Gates Pass Community Church, on Sept. 8, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Sabino's Kamryn Doty (10) gets fouled by Ganado's Abigail Benally (23) while going for a loose ball during their Class 3A semifinal game at the Phoenix Memorial Coliseum Friday, Feb 28, 2020.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
Best of 2020 photos, Arizona Daily Star
Rachel Huante greets her son Zeddicus Atherton as he trots out the door ahead of Lanee Pender carrying his sister Xena Atherton, part of the the new procedure of no parents inside the building at Kids First Preschool, April 15, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.