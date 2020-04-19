You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Biosphere 2 to celebrate Earth Day virtually

Biosphere 2 to celebrate Earth Day virtually

Biosphere 2

Biosphere 2  

 University of Arizona

Biosphere 2 is celebrating Earth Day online this Wednesday. 

The University of Arizona's Biosphere 2 will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day by hosting a virtual EarthFest. 

The event will include panels with researchers and with former biospherians Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum. There will also be a 5K virtual walk of Biosphere 2 and presentations by students with the Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation.

Schedule of events:

• 10 a.m. – Biosphere 2 introductory videos and virtual exploration of Biosphere 2's historic property during a remote EarthRun

• 11 a.m. – Panel discussion with Biosphere 2 Water Atmosphere and Life Dynamics experiment co-leads Laura Meredith, director of the Biosphere 2 rain forest, and the University of Freiburg's Christiane Werner

• 12 p.m. – Panel discussion with biospherians Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum on living inside Biosphere 2

• 1 p.m. – Panel discussion on the coral reef lab at Biosphere 2 with Director of Marine Research Diane Thompson and Manager of Marine Systems and Education Initiatives Katie Morgan

• 2 p.m. – SARSEF student project presentations

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

If you go

What: Biosphere 2 Virtual EarthFest 2020

When: Earth Day, Wednesday, April 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Virtual location: Visit Biosphere 2 on Facebook for event information and to register for panel discussions.

  • What: Biosphere 2 Virtual EarthFest 2020
  • When: Earth Day, Wednesday, April 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Virtual locationVisit Biosphere 2 on Facebook for event information and to register for panel discussions.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News