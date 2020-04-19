Biosphere 2 to celebrate Earth Day virtually

Biosphere 2 is celebrating Earth Day online this Wednesday.

The University of Arizona's Biosphere 2 will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day by hosting a virtual EarthFest.

The event will include panels with researchers and with former biospherians Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum. There will also be a 5K virtual walk of Biosphere 2 and presentations by students with the Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation.

Schedule of events:

• 10 a.m. – Biosphere 2 introductory videos and virtual exploration of Biosphere 2's historic property during a remote EarthRun

• 11 a.m. – Panel discussion with Biosphere 2 Water Atmosphere and Life Dynamics experiment co-leads Laura Meredith, director of the Biosphere 2 rain forest, and the University of Freiburg's Christiane Werner

• 12 p.m. – Panel discussion with biospherians Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum on living inside Biosphere 2

• 1 p.m. – Panel discussion on the coral reef lab at Biosphere 2 with Director of Marine Research Diane Thompson and Manager of Marine Systems and Education Initiatives Katie Morgan

• 2 p.m. – SARSEF student project presentations

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.