A Bisbee dive bar was recently named one of seven historic dive bars across the country

The recognition comes from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which is an organization that works toward saving historically-significant places throughout the nation. 

St. Elmo Bar is the bar in mind, which has been around since 1902 and is the longest continually operating bar in Arizona, according to archives from #ThisIsTucson

The bar is also said to be haunted.

The National Trust website also says that St. Elmo survived the Prohibition years ago when it transformed into a soda shop. And the organization recommends the Bloody Mary —  which uses a special "chili water" for a little extra spice. 

Beyond St. Elmo, which is located at 36 Brewery Avenue in Bisbee, National Trust's list includes dive bars from New York, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Texas, Idaho, and Washington, D.C.

Dive bars in Tucson:

