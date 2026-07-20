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PHOENIX — Outside a metro Phoenix hospital, Armando Rubio embraced his husband after days separated from their family and his sick daughter.

Inside the hospital, Rubio’s 13-year-old daughter, Hannah, lies in a bed as she first locks eyes with him, her face blank as she is seemingly shocked to see him. Then her expression softens into a smile as she embraces her father in a video shared on social media.

Arizona lawmakers helped Rubio, a personality from the reality show “90 Day Fiancé," enter the United States and reunite with his hospitalized daughter.

Rubio announced on July 18 that he had reunited with 13-year-old Hannah, who was receiving treatment in a Phoenix intensive care unit after doctors found bleeding in her brain earlier in the month.

Hannah was flown from Mexico, where the family is based, to Phoenix after she previously fell ill with symptoms similar to a stroke, as he previously said in July. Kenny Niedermeier, Rubio's husband, accompanied Hannah for her treatment while Rubio sought permission to enter the country.

Rubio said he could not obtain a humanitarian visa after being told they haven't been available for two years.

The hospital sent the border documents explaining the gravity of Hannah's situation, Rubio said. He said he arrived with all necessary documents but was turned away without a review.

Rubio credited U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., with advocating for his entry and said U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., was among the lawmakers who provided supporting letters.

“Family, we did it, you did it, I made it to my baby girl,” he wrote on Instagram.