DPS officials did not immediately respond to a request asking if this was an action that was being considered.

In a statement, Hathaway, a Democrat, said the Arizona Sheriffs' Association has been presided over by “activist Republicans,” and that he stopped paying membership dues to the organization after trying to convince it to adopt a neutral political stance.

The letter was about ongoing protests in Lochiel, a small border settlement where protesters have been gathered for months. The groups were aiming to stop the destruction of cottonwood trees, estimated to be 150 years old, for construction of the border wall.

In his statement, Hathaway said his office has frequently been called by federal officials or border wall contractors to remove peaceful protesters.

“These calls have been very disingenuous and have involved no threat to federal employees or contractors,” he said.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office has 45 sworn officers that cover 1,238 square miles, he said.

“We are outnumbered 20 to 1 by the federal officers assigned to the county to work the border; not to mention the active-duty military members assigned to the border,” Hathaway said.

Hathaway accused federal law enforcement of trying to shirk the responsibility of border enforcement, which he said has been established at the jurisdiction of the federal government.