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Mexican authorities joined U.S. federal agents and contractors in removing a wooden platform supporting an activist perched in a tree in Mexico, leaving her with only a rope and harness for protection as she protests U.S. border-wall construction in the San Rafael Valley.

For hours late Thursday and into Friday morning, Mexican firefighters used equipment operated by an employee of border-wall contractor Fisher Sand & Gravel to disassemble the platform that was supporting the protester in the tree, located south of Lochiel, Arizona, activists said in a news release Friday.

The protester reportedly climbed higher into the tree to avoid authorities, who took her supplies and damaged her safety rope in the process, the release said.

"The firefighters intentionally cut the support lines of the tree sit platform and removed the platform — including all food, water, and life-sustaining supplies. In the process, they damaged the safety line the climber was attached to. She has no way to safely descend from the tree," according to the statement from the Sonoran Desert Press Office, a volunteer media team supporting the activists.

As of Friday afternoon, the woman was still in the tree, despite "dehydration, hunger, and inability to use a toilet" for hours, said the release, which claimed Border Patrol agents made the decision to remove the tree-sitter's platform and supplies "to get her to comply."

Border agents sent up water and electrolytes to the woman Friday afternoon, but not food, a spokesperson for the Sonoran Desert Press Office said, adding, "She's holding strong."