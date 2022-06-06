 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man facing charges of assaulting 2 Border Patrol agents

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

A man is facing charges that he assaulted two Border Patrol agents last week near the Mexico border southwest of Tucson, authorities said.

Miguel Angel Acatzihua-Temoxtle, 25, a Mexican national, was arrested and is facing one count each of assault of a federal officer and assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said Border Patrol agents working near Newfield received information that a group of undocumented immigrants were moving through the Baboquivari Mountains near Ocheros Wash on the Tohono O'odham Nation. Agents went to the area nd found several individuals, including Acatzihua-Temoxtle, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona.

Acatzihua-Temoxtle ran from the agents up the side of a wash and kicked several large boulders down to slow the pursuit of one of the agents, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Acatzihua-Temoxtle then physically assaulted two of the agents, including trying to choke one with a lanyard that held the agent's night vision goggles, authorities said. The lanyard broke during the struggle, according to a complaint filed in federal court

As the two were struggling on the ground, another agent arrived to assist and the suspect assaulted that agent. The two agents managed to eventually place Acatzihua-Temoxtle in custody, according to a complaint.

Acatzihua-Temoxtle had his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Leslie A. Bowman on Thursday.

Convictions for assault on a federal officer carry a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison, and up to a $250,000 fine. Assault on a federal officer with the use of a deadly or dangerous weapon carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and up to a $250,000 fine.

