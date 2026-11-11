In 1969, FICO sued six mining companies in Superior Court here, claiming they were illegally pumping water that the groves needed for irrigation. The mining companies countersued the following year, arguing, in the words of the Anaconda Co., that the farms "were not using reasonable methods of conservation."

Farmers Investment pointed out that its land had been used for agriculture for more than 60 years. The mines and the city of Tucson, which later got drawn into the lawsuit, didn't start pumping in the Santa Cruz Valley until the 1950s, FICO said.

The mines, however, countered that Farmers Investment could dramatically reduce water use by watering its trees individually rather than flooding its fields, long the customary method of irrigation in the Southwest.

Bruce Babbitt, who was Arizona's attorney general at the time, recently recalled the roots of the conflict, saying, "FICO was an enormous groundwater user. It looked across at the mining going on, on the other side of the valley.

"Quite understandably, it was pretty insightful on their part. They said, 'We can’t tell you we’re being damaged right now, but we can tell you that the mines pumping will ultimately destroy our pecan growing industry,'" he said. "Keith Walden was a smart guy. He saw that if the mines continued pumping, it would ultimately seriously impact his operation."

The competing claims were complex enough that in 1974 — nearly two years before the Arizona Supreme Court rendered a final ruling — filings and other proceedings in the case filled 24 volumes at the Superior Court clerk's office in Tucson.