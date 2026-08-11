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The countdown timer in Casino del Sol’s temporary offices on West Grant Road was ticking down the days and hours — 91 days, 17 hours as of late Tuesday morning — to the Nov. 15 grand opening of Vahi Taa’am, the Pascua Yaqui’s new casino sitting just outside of downtown Tucson.

As construction workers busied about the still unfinished 154,480-square-foot casino on Tuesday morning, the casino’s CEO and general manager led a sneak preview tour for nearly a dozen reporters.

“They’re moving so fast,” Casino del Sol’s interim CEO Amanda Sampson Lomayesva said, surveying workers installing a platform in front of a giant video wall that will greet visitors near the main entrance. “Every time I come here it’s a leap forward.”

This is the Pacua Yaqui’s third casino, and it comes 25 years after it opened Casino del Sol on West Valencia Road in 2001. Its flagship, Casino of the Sun at 7406 S. Camino De Oeste, started as a bingo club in 1982 and opened as a full-fledged casino in 1994.

“It’s exciting,” GM Lesah Sesma said of the casino’s location near downtown. “I was scared at first because I wasn’t sure how people would react. But it’s been so good.”

The opening comes nearly two years after the tribe broke ground on a 31-acre parcel on West Grant Road near Interstate 10 that had been home to several businesses and the Century 16 multiplex. Sesma said when fully built out in the next couple of years, the project could include a hotel and convention center, although plans are still undecided.