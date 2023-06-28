Sarah Frost: Sarah Frost, CEO of Banner — University Medical Center Tucson and Banner — University Medical Center South, is featured as one of Becker’s Hospital Review women hospital presidents and CEOs to know in 2023.

Frost is responsible for 6,000 employees and has over 17 years of experience including leadership of the two academic medical centers in Tucson, most recently acting as COO for both. Frost has been instrumental in fusing clinical and administrative operations across the two medical centers to achieve consistency of care and access to specialized care, including cancer treatment. She also oversaw the opening of a $443 million, new tower at Banner — University Medical Center Tucson which included, 228 private rooms, 20 operating rooms, new diagnostic imaging, cardiac catheterization labs and a new cafeteria.

The Becker’s list honors female hospital executives for their dedication to improving hospital care for patients, health care clinicians and allied health care team members alike.

Tubac: Tubac has won the honor of “Best Small Town Arts Scene” in the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award Contest. This is the third year in a row Tubac took the honor.

The historic village of Tubac has more than 125 art galleries, specialty shops and restaurants. Arizona’s first state park, the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park and Museum along with the Tumacacori National Historical Park host over 2,000 years of history. It’s also home to the Tubac Festival of the Arts held each February.

Tubac was one of 20 towns nominated by an expert panel which included editors from USA TODAY, 10Best and other contributors.

The top 10 included:

Tubac

Lucas, Kansas

North Adams, Massachusetts

Manitou Springs, Colorado

Williamstown, Massachusetts

Clayton, New York

Abingdon, Virginia

Taos, New Mexico

Yellow Springs, Ohio

Cody, Wyoming