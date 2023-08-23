Forbes: Matthew Meyer and Aaron Rottenstein of UBS in Tucson were named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. Rottenstein was also named to the 2023 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list. Also making the Forbes Best-in-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list was Affirm Wealth Advisors’ Garrett Smith. The list recognizes “next-generation” financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business. The rankings are based on data provided by over 29,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors.

Children’s Museum Tucson: Children’s Museum Tucson received a $242,000 Museums for America grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The national organization supports innovation in U.S. museums and libraries. It selected Children’s Museum Tucson from among 568 grant applicants. One of only two organizations in Arizona to receive a 2023 Museums For America award, the Children’s Museum will use the funds to create inclusive and accessible environments for children and their families to play and learn.

This fall, CMT revives its free I am a Scientist! afterschool program for students at neighboring Safford and Carrillo schools, building on the original IMLS-funded program with bilingual education. IMLS funding supports bilingual adventure learning tours and outreach for Title I schools, as well as free Discovery Nights at the museum, and expanding STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) program offerings.

Cushman & Wakefield PICOR: Cushman & Wakefield PICOR Inc. ranked No. 4,431 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Many household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Making its first appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, Cushman & Wakefield PICOR stands as the only Tucson-based commercial real estate company to secure a spot in 2023.