TCC and Wireless Zone: Round Room, LLC., a Verizon-authorized retailer, is hosting its annual “School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.” The company’s TCC and Wireless Zone retailers, including those in the Tucson area, will be donating 120,000 backpacks with school supplies. The event starts at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. Leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools of the store’s choice. Find a shop near you at locations.tccrocks.com/search.html and select the “Backpack Giveaway Participating Store” filter.

Cox: Cox, through its Cox Diversity Scholarship, has awarded $3,500 each to three high school grads who are University of Arizona bound. They are Aaron Lam and Jose Eduardo Tanori of University High School and Victoria Rosas of Bioscience High School in Phoenix.

Students are required to have a minimum 2.5 grade point average, provide demonstrated leadership and community service, and submit an essay focused on a significant leader from their respective diverse community.

Since 2021, Cox has awarded $105,000 in Diversity Scholarships to students in Arizona in partnership with Sunnyside Educational Foundation, Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona, Educational Enrichment Foundation, YWCA Metro Phoenix, ACEL, Be a Leader Foundation, NAACP Maricopa Branch, One n Ten, Greater Phoenix Urban League and Valle Del Sol.

Tucson Electric Power: Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona announced a matching gift challenge of $25,000 from Tucson Electric Power. The TEP Matching Gift Challenge aims to raise funds towards the new Mobile Meals Kitchen, which will have the capacity to produce more than 400,000 meals annually to feed the hungry. To participate in the matching gift challenge, visit givemobilemeals.org or call the donation hotline at 520-622-1600. Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona delivers meals directly to the homes of seniors, individuals with disabilities and others who face challenges accessing nutritious food.

Western Wealth Capital: Western Wealth Capital handed out school supply kits and backpacks to school-age residents of the Tucson-area Western Wealth Capital-owned apartment communities. The backpacks included a school district-approved supply kit with notebooks and other supplies like pens and art supplies. This year, the company will surpass $200,000 in donated school supplies since the event’s inception in 2014, with more than 450 backpacks being distributed in Tucson this year alone.