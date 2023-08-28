Risas Dental and Braces: Risas Dental and Braces invites the public to get free dental care as part of its 12th annual Labor of Love event to be held this Labor Day. Risas Dental expects to give away more than $500,000 in free dental care during the one-day event.

New and current patients can choose from one of four free treatments: a basic cleaning, filling, simple extraction, or exam and X-ray at any participating Risas Dental location from 8 a.m. to noon. on Monday, Sept. 4. Dentists will also be offering free orthodontic consultations for anyone interested in braces or clear aligners.

Participating Tucson locations include: 2901 S. Sixth Ave. and 1979 W. Valencia Road.

For more information, visit risasdental.com/free-dental-care.

Friends of the Green Valley Library: For 30 years, the Friends of the Green Valley Library has awarded scholarships to Pima County Public Library employees who are master’s students in the University of Arizona School of Information Science. This year, Friends will award $20,000 for 2023-24 academic year.

Awardees are:

Merrilee Steely has worked at Caviglia-Arivaca Library as a library page since January 2022. She has had experience in libraries since helping her school librarian mother and working in the school library during college. Her vision for the future of libraries includes better serving their patrons and communities by providing a place to meet others and build collaborative networks for sharing ideas. She plans to graduate at the end of this fall semester.

Brianna Nicole Velador has worked at Valencia Library as a library technical assistant since June 2021. Her vision for future libraries includes: outdoor learning environments within the community, all age-based programs available in in-person and virtual options, and individual resources based on the needs of each person. As a previous Friends scholarship recipient, she expects to graduate in May.

Victoria Mironenko is a returning scholarship recipient. She is employed at Oro Valley Library as a library technical assistant, where she has worked for six years. She plans to graduate in the spring and hopes to work as a young adult librarian.

Hassael Cazesuz is a returning scholarship recipient. He has worked in the Pima County Library system since 2008 in several positions. Fluent in Spanish, he has been a member of Nuestras Raices and holds the position of Latinx program manager, which he hopes to continue after graduation. He plans to complete his master’s program this fall.

Starlight Noel-Armenta is a new recipient of the Friends scholarship. She has been a part-time library page of the Murphy Wilmot library since March 2022 and a full-time student since January. She hopes to graduate in May and stay on as a children’s librarian.

Arizona Pest Control: Arizona Pest Control has committed more than $25,000 to sponsoring sports and education programs at the following high schools: Pueblo, Sabino, Ironwood Ridge, Catalina Foothills, Mountain View, Salpointe, Empire, Canyon del Oro, Tucson, Cienega, Pusch Ridge, and several others.

Additionally, it made a $5,000 contribution to the Catalina Foothills School District Foundation and $5,000 to the Catholic Tuition Support Organization.

Arizona Pest Control is interested in supporting additional after-school programs and educational initiatives. Email requests to Caleb Tennenbaum at ctennenbaum@azpest.com for consideration.