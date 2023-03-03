Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense is partnering with Pima Community College to offer apprenticeships in computer system administration through PCC’s East Campus under an agreement finalized Friday.

The two-year, state-registered apprentice program is the first partnership of its kind between Raytheon — the region’s biggest employer with about 13,000 area workers — and Pima Community College, the company’s chief information officer said.

“Through this program we can strengthen our workforce, promote diversity, we can help retain employees longer in a career that is rewarding, and drive productivity and business performance,” Kenneth Wilcox, vice president and chief information officer for Raytheon Missiles & Defense, said as he and Pima officials signed papers launching the apprenticeships.

Wilcox said the Tucson area is home to at least half of Raytheon’s digital technology operation, including about 1,100 workers, adding that the apprenticeship is a way for the company to give back to the community.

Information technology system administrators perform various tasks, including upkeep of computer systems and management of Raytheon’s computer networks, Wilcox said, noting that most jobs require government security clearance.

The program will start as a pilot with five employees to be hired by Raytheon, which is the sponsor for the apprenticeship's state registration, said Denise Kingman, director of employer engagement and career Services for Pima.

Raytheon will host online informational sessions starting March 9, after which program information will be posted online.

Kingman said that the Raytheon apprentices will work at local company offices while taking classes online and at Pima’s East Campus on East Irvington Road.

PCC added an associate degree program in cyber security to its IT programs in 2020.

“This program will allow for talent development, provide opportunities for a diverse population and have a tremendous positive impact on our community,” Kingman said.

PCC is working with 17 smaller employers to set up state-registered apprenticeships the school will sponsor in a new initiative.

The first informational session will be held at 6 p.m. on March 9 via Google Meet at meet.google.com/bbg-yzdo-vvq; the meeting number is 567-236-0851, and the PIN code is 363402863#.

For more information, email Denise Kingman at dkingman1@pima.edu.