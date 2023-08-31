A Texas-based semiconductor company is expanding to Tucson with plans to take up residency in the University of Arizona Tech Park.

Strike Photonics, Inc. uses semiconductor technology innovation to develop product solutions in sectors including biotechnology, electronic defense, telecommunications and optical computing.

The company will establish a design and product development hub on Tucson's southeast side for clients and plans to work with graduates from the UA's Wyant College of Optical Sciences, a news release said.

Information on the number or types of jobs the expansion will create was not immediately available.

"Strike is excited to expand its location and create a Tucson base of operations," said Strike Photonics CEO Todd Doshier in the news release. "This expansion signifies our commitment to pushing semiconductor capabilities to the leading edge, empowering us to create solutions that truly matter and drive positive change.

"As a nexus of innovation, the UA Tech Park served as the perfect location where we can converge with like-minded innovators and form new business connections."

Strike Photonics Inc. joins more than 100 companies on the UA Tech Park campus near Interstate 10 and Rita Road.

“Strike Photonics is poised to enable rapid technological growth in these crucial sectors,” said Carol Stewart, vice president for Tech Parks Arizona. "We are excited they chose to establish their presence in Arizona and are looking forward to supporting their success.”

Learn more about the company at strikephotonics.com.