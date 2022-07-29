Tucson-based Asarco, mining unions back at bargaining table

Tucson-based copper producer Asarco LLC and unions representing more than 1,700 Asarco workers in Arizona and Texas are back at the bargaining table for the first time since 2019.

The bargaining committee for the United Steelworkers and six other unions this week resumed negotiations with Asarco over the terms of a basic contract, the Steelworkers said.

The two parties exchanged proposals during talks Tuesday through Thursday and reached a tentative agreement on four issues, the union said in an update to members.

“Significant changes have occurred in the industry since the unions and the company last met for (basic labor agreement) negotiations in late 2019,” the Steelworkers said.

Copper prices have soared since early 2020, with spot prices rising from just over $2 in March 2020 to top $4 a year later. Copper averaged nearly $4.25 per pound during 2021 and nearly hit $5 in February, before declining to around $3.50 per pound recently.

“Our labor is more valuable than ever at all five ASARCO properties, and the need to address wage erosion from inflation combined with ongoing workplace justice and dignity issues demands immediate action from management,” the Steelworkers said.

The new talks come as the National Labor Relations Board prepares to open formal hearings in August on a complaint consolidating charges of unfair labor practices and anti-union behavior by Asarco in Arizona and Texas dating back to 2015.

Asarco’s unions went on strike in October 2019, rejecting the company’s final offer and accusing the company and its Mexican parent, Grupo Mexico, of bargaining in bad faith.

In July 2020, the unions ended their strike and offered to return to work, while seeking a ruling that Asarco had engaged in unfair labor practices, which would require the company to reinstate striking workers.

Most recently, the unions in mid-June filed charges with the NLRB alleging that Asarco has unlawfully refused to bargain while seeking to withdraw recognition of the union at its Silver Bell mine west of Marana.

Besides Silver Bell, Asarco operates the Mission Mine in Sahuarita; the Ray Mine and Hayden smelter in central Arizona; and a refinery in Amarillo, Texas.

Tucson Tech: U of A program helps foreign firms set up US shops Two Canadian tech startups are targeting Tucson as a "soft landing" spot for U.S. entry, helped by a fast-growing University of Arizona program.

Raytheon posts higher 2Q sales and profits as defense lags The parent of Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense on Tuesday posted higher second-quarter profits but revenue fell short of expectations.

Tucson region led Arizona tourism spending rebound in 2021 Tucson and Pima County had the biggest jump in travel spending in 2021, though spending remained below pre-pandemic levels statewide.