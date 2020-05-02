By patio, Zoom or window, Tucson senior living residents connect during coronavirus

Margaret Pfander used to make a trip to her son’s house for dinner nearly every Sunday.

She hasn’t done that in a while.

The 91-year-old lives at Villa Hermosa, a retirement community on Tucson’s east side. Pfander lives independently and has her own car, but she’s staying put for now — with the exception of doctors’ appointments and getting some fresh air to peek at wildflowers.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Villa Hermosa has tightened its visitor policy to medical and hospice care providers only, in addition to adult visitors of residents who are nearing the end of life. Many other retirement communities and assisted living homes have implemented similar policies.

Nonetheless, residents of senior living communities around Tucson have found ways to stay connected to loved ones and engaged in daily life.

Pfander lives on the first floor at Villa Hermosa and has a patio, which means her son, Mike Pfander, is still able to communicate with her face-to-face from a distance — even though he can no longer go inside her apartment.

For the last several weeks, he and his wife Jeanne Pfander have pulled up folding chairs in a driveway, distancing themselves far enough away from Margaret Pfander as she sits on the patio, obeying CDC guidelines, but close enough to talk without screaming. He and his wife visit a few times a week.

“It just maintains your connection and your feeling of family and love and commitment and all the things that go with having a longstanding, healthy relationship,” Mike Pfander says.