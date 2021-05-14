Calif. summer power plans raise risk of blackouts in Arizona, utilities say

TEP and other Arizona utilities asked customers to conserve energy during the same period because they had difficulty getting supplemental power to maintain reserves, but they avoided any outages.

The CAISO board adopted the proposal as part of its summer readiness plan in March. TEP, APS, Salt River Project, the Arizona Electric Power Cooperative and Nevada-based NV Energy filed comments as a group with CAISO as part of a stakeholder process.

TEP and APS also sounded the alarm at the Corporation Commission, which at its open meeting last week voted unanimously to protest CAISO’s proposal before the federal commission, which still must approve CAISO’s tariff.

Southwest utilities often contract with power suppliers in the Northwest, for example, to have backup power available during extreme summer demand peaks.

“We're concerned the proposed changes from CAISO would make it more difficult to secure short-term energy supply during periods when there are unplanned disruptions in our regional power supply, such as generating unit outages, during the summer when our customers need it most," TEP's Barrios said. "We're always concerned about conditions that could contribute to service outages.”