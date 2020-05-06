Campus-wide coalition calls on UA to stop furlough plan, look for alternatives

The University of Arizona should pause its furlough plan set to take effect next week because the process has not been transparent in the decision making or its implementation, a new campus-wide coalition says.

Formed after the initial release of the UA’s furlough plan on April 17, the Coalition for Academic Justice is made up of several hundred graduate and professional students, staff and faculty.

Their requests to the administration includes a plan that shifts more of the cost-cutting load to employees making more $150,000 a year and an independent audit of the past three years of spending by the UA to see if alternative cuts can be made to save money.

“There’s very little representation of staff and faculty, and the makeup of these working groups is not very diverse in terms of ethnic and racial makeup,” said Celeste Bustamante, an associate journalism professor and coalition member, about the UA’s Financial Sustainability Emergency Response Taskforce that was implemented in late March. The taskforce is made up of seven groups assigned to address all operations at the UA, from athletics to capital projects.

“That Working Group includes key members of faculty and administration. The group has worked to create recommendation that help mitigate the financial cliff we are facing while attempting to lessen the impact on any one individual, and that included doing all they could to avoid layoffs,” said a statement released Wednesday by the UA.

The UA’s current furlough plan affects employees making $44,500 a year or more. The minimum required furlough days are 14, while the maximum, for those employees making $203,500, is a 20% pay cut. Those making less than $44,500 a year are excluded from the furloughs under a recent revision to the initial April 17 plan.