As we move into the hectic holiday season, supporters of Catholic Community Services encourage Tucsonans to pause and celebrate one of the institutions that matters most: Family, in its many and varied shapes and forms.
“Catholic Community Services has been here to serve families for 85 years. We wanted to honor these members of our community because they do so much to support and strengthen families,” said Mary Anne Fay, chairwoman of Family Matters — 85 Years of Strengthening Family, which will be 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Tucson El Conquistador, 10000 N. Oracle Road.
The gala will honor three community leaders:
- Kay Sullivan, president of Salpointe Catholic High School;
- Pediatrician Dr. Mary Cochran;
- and the Rev. Msgr. Thomas P. Cahalane, pastor of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church.
The gala will raise funds for 40 CCS programs serving families in eight counties served by the Catholic Diocese of Tucson. The array of diverse offerings include adoption services, counseling services, domestic violence shelters and resources, immigration and refugee services, and services for the vision- and hearing-impaired and others with disabilities.
Other unique programs include Merilac Lodge, a residential program for pregnant teens and young mothers and their babies that promotes infant bonding, parenting skills; and Pio Decimo Center in Barrio Santa Rosa, which serves low-income individuals and families.
Services range from a food pantry and clothing closet to child care and early education as well as a youth center for teens.
Pio Decimo also offers transitional housing and other resources to prevent homelessness and encourage home ownership for struggling families as well as affordable housing for seniors. It provides financial education to promote financial stability including match-funds for first-time homebuyers; Save Our Homes to prevent foreclosures; and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.
“Pio Decimo has been around for a very long time — since 1946 — and our mission is basically to provide hope and opportunities to working- and low-income individuals and families. We serve those of all ages, from birth through the elderly — our eldest resident is 85 at this point,” said Marcia Zerler, executive director of Pio Decimo.
Gala honoree Sullivan hopes to help promote awareness about the many services offered by CCS.
“I think CCS is one of those unsung heroes in our community. It is so important to bring attention to all that they do in terms of social services such as health care, immigration, foster care, adoption, unwed mothers and outreach through many other programs. They truly make a significant difference in family life and in helping so many of the vulnerable in our community. Many in Tucson may not be fully aware of the depth and breadth of services that they offer,” said Sullivan.
“I am big on teamwork, and my colleagues in leadership, as well as our faculty and staff at Salpointe, work well as a team. At Salpointe, just as at CCS, our mission guides us every day to honor the dignity of every person, regardless of his or her vulnerability or strength.” she said.
Sullivan encourages Tucsonans to support CCS as its services for families continue to evolve.
“In our community and in our wold, we need to work for the common good because it raises up all of us. CCS is taking a leadership role in making that happen,” she said.