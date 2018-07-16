Imagine eating at your favorite restaurant and your favorite actor walks in.

That's what happened on Saturday at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in the La Encantada Mall when well-known actor Adam Sandler decided to dine at the eatery. 

A handful of employees took a selfie with the famous actor and posted the photo on Facebook.

"We had a special guest dine with us today! Thanks for joining us for dinner Adam Sandler," the restaurant wrote in the Facebook post. 

According to Sergio Pinon, a manager at Firebirds, Sandler ordered the slow-roasted prime rib, which is one of the restaurant's specialties. Sandler reportedly dined with his family.

The team at Firebirds also made him a special desert, complete with "Thank you" written in sauce on the plate, as well as a picture of a golf club and ball  perhaps in reference to Sandler's popular 1996 film "Happy Gilmore."  

Sandler was last spotted in Tucson when he stopped by The Silver Saddle Steakhouse on East Benson Highway in 2015.

Other famous people that have been seen dining in Tucson: 

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott