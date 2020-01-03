Ceremony marking 9th anniversary of Jan. 8 mass shooting is Wednesday

The public is invited to the ninth-anniversary ceremony marking the Jan. 8, 2011, mass shooting in which six people were killed and 13 wounded while attending a constituents event hosted by then-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

The commemoration is Wednesday with a bell-ringing adjacent to the downtown construction site where a permanent memorial is being built in El Presidio Park on the west side of the Old Pima County Courthouse.

The observance takes place in the courthouse courtyard at 115 N. Church Ave., and access to the event will be from Church on the east-side of the building. Those attending the 10 a.m. event include survivors, relatives of those who were killed and Tucson’s January 8th Memorial Foundation board members.

“At 10:10 a.m. — the moment of the 2011 shooting — a multi-agency honor guard will ring a bell for each of those who were killed and those who were shot and survived,” said Mark Kimble, a foundation spokesman.

“The honor guard will include members from local fire departments who provided medical aid at the shooting,” Kimble said.

In 2012, Jared Lee Loughner was sentenced to life in federal prison without the possibility of parole for the shooting.