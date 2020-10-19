Cheers, chants greet Trump in Tucson campaign stop

For local college student and immigrant Haley Navarette, Trump is the best presidential candidate when it comes to “opportunity and freedom.” Navarette, who wore a “Latinos for Trump” shirt, said she immigrated to the U.S. with her family when she was 2 years old.

“We are here to support our president. I came here from Honduras, and we did it legally. We did it the right way,” she said. “I got myself an education in public policy. I’m working on my master’s now in emergency management. There’s definitely opportunity in this country; you just have to do it the right way. This is why we’re here, to show support for our president, who believes in that.”

In Prescott earlier in the day, Trump deployed a new attack line against Biden, saying the Democratic presidential nominee “wants to listen to Dr. Fauci.” Biden says that’s correct, The Associated Press reported.

The president’s remarks in Prescott touched on everything from the economy to health care, and he also noted that the parents of Arizona’s Kayla Mueller, the aid worker who was kidnapped and killed in Syria in 2015, were in the crowd, Yvonne Wingett Sanchez of The Arizona Republic reported.

Trump went on to downplay the coronavirus.