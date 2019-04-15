If you go

What: 14th Tucson Breakfast Lions Club Annual Drive “Fore” Sight Golf Classic Scramble-Fiesta de Golf

When: Sunday, May 5.

Where: Forty Niner Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road.

7 a.m. Registration; 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Cost: $100 per person

The entry fee for the Cinco de Mayo-themed event includes tournament play, a golf shirt and hat, gift bag, group photo, a buffet lunch, a tequila-tasting station, a margarita station, a raffle, silent auction, a $10,000 hole-in-one prize and other prizes. Also includes a $50,000 shoot-out for a Hole-in One between four qualifiers.All proceeds from the golf tournament benefit Camp Abilities and Camp Tatiyee for youth with special needs.

For information, visit the Tucson Breakfast Lions Club website at www.tucsonbreakfastlionsclub.org/drive-fore-sight or call Dom Dominice at 323-2522 or Pete Weakland at 747-5957.