City adopts building rules in new sections of Sunshine Mile revitalization area

Council members unanimously approved the revised proposal. The decision followed months of community outreach by city and Rio Nuevo staff, and marks the full incorporation of neighborhoods along the Sunshine Mile into the revitalization project.

“This is probably one of the (largest) outreach projects in the history of the city,” said Fletcher McCusker, the chair of Rio Nuevo’s board of directors. “We’ve had hundreds of meetings and charrettes and walkarounds and Zoom meetings during the last year and a half to make sure everybody had a chance to have some input.”

Despite the public outreach, community members raised additional concerns during the public hearing held ahead of the vote.

The primary complaint was about the increased building height the new zoning could allow, which community members said has been a point of contention throughout the process along with the potential for increased traffic in affected areas.