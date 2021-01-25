 Skip to main content
Clínica Amistad provides free primary care to under-served Tucson residents

Supporters hope to raise at least $20,000 through the All-Virtual 2021 Walk/Run to benefit Clínica Amistad.

 Courtesy of Clínica Amistad

COVID-19 has made for unique challenges to hospitals and health-care providers throughout Arizona, and Clínica Amistad is no exception

“Despite the need for new safety measures and personal protective equipment, we continue to provide free primary care for those who ‘have fallen through the cracks’ of our national health-care system. We remain their safety net, even at times assisting in paying for services required outside our clinic,” said Nicole Glasner, executive director of development for Clínica Amistad.

Glasner emphasized that expenses for the clinic, which serves low-income patients, those without medical insurance and the working poor, have increased significantly while simultaneously patient numbers have continued to rise — a fact that may be attributed to the economic impact of the pandemic.

“I stand in awe of the clinic providers, staff and volunteers. Despite the overwhelming challenges associated with COVID-19, our clinic remains open and we have seen more patients than ever. We just continue on, and that is in great part because of them,” said Larry Jagnow, president of the board of directors for Clínica Amistad.

Since January of last year, the clinic has scheduled 2,287 appointments to provide no-cost primary and preventative health care, education and medications at the El Pueblo Neighborhood Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, Building 3. The clinic is funded completely by private donations and grants and is run by a small staff and over 100 volunteers. It’s open from 5 and 9 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.

“Unfortunately, as the patient numbers continue to climb, so do our expenses. Besides costs related to COVID-19 protective measures, we have seen increases in basic clinic expenses, such as cleaning services, security, medications, and supplies. In addition, external services for consultations, lab work, imaging, pathology, and other evaluations have risen,” said Glasner.

While costs have increased, fundraising opportunities for the clinic, like many local nonprofits, have fallen. The onset of COVID forced cancellation of the annual gala last year and plans for this year remain uncertain. Glasner said that typically, the gala and other fundraisers net between $20,000 and $30,000 that is funneled directly into operating expenses for the clinic. To help offset the shortfall, it will host a virtual run/walk on Saturday, Feb. 6.

“We are working to make up some of the difference of what we lost by not hosting our gala in November, where we had planned to honor Rick Small and the Stonewall Foundation for immense support of the clinic. We are hoping later this year we will be able to celebrate in person, but until then we have designed a new, low-cost way to have the community stay safe while helping us serve those in their time of need.” said Glasner.

Glasner is optimistic the virtual nature will expand the reach of the fundraiser since it can be tailored to the convenience of participants anywhere. Additionally, she hopes that it will promote regional, statewide and nationwide awareness about Clínica Amistad’s work.

“This is a fun, safe, healthy way to support the clinic and the community that means so much to us,” she said.

Jagnow, an avid golfer, suggests that people approach the fundraiser with creativity.

“I think that I may ride my exercise bike and pile up the miles,” he said.

Overall, Jagnow emphasized that community support is more important than ever as the country recovers from the pandemic, and he hopes that people will continue to remember health-related causes.

He credits the generosity of Tucsonans for helping Clínica Amistad to continue to impact individuals and ultimately lift the entire community.

Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net

Virtual walk/run

If You Go: All-Virtual 2021 Walk/Run to support Clínica Amistad

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, or any day of your choice.

Where: At a location of your choice, practicing guidelines for social distancing.

Cost: $35 per person at www.clinicaamistad.org

Participants are encouraged to choose their own course to walk, run or hike. They can also enjoy a recreational activity in their homes, yards, neighborhoods or at a favorite park or may want to consider practicing a hobby or spending time with family members; recruiting a team of friends, neighbors and family is also encouraged.

Registration fee includes a racers bib, medal and bragging rights. Participants can share race day photos on the Clínica Amistad Facebook Event Page to win prizes. Proceeds from the event ensure that Clínica Amistad can continue to provide free primary medical care, preventive services, and health education to those in need.

For more information about sponsorships or participating in the event — or to make a donation to support the cause — visit www.clinicaamistad.org or send an email to Nicole Glasner at execclinicaamistad@gmail.com.

