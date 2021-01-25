Clínica Amistad provides free primary care to under-served Tucson residents

COVID-19 has made for unique challenges to hospitals and health-care providers throughout Arizona, and Clínica Amistad is no exception
“Despite the need for new safety measures and personal protective equipment, we continue to provide free primary care for those who ‘have fallen through the cracks’ of our national health-care system. We remain their safety net, even at times assisting in paying for services required outside our clinic,” said Nicole Glasner, executive director of development for Clínica Amistad.
Glasner emphasized that expenses for the clinic, which serves low-income patients, those without medical insurance and the working poor, have increased significantly while simultaneously patient numbers have continued to rise — a fact that may be attributed to the economic impact of the pandemic.
“I stand in awe of the clinic providers, staff and volunteers. Despite the overwhelming challenges associated with COVID-19, our clinic remains open and we have seen more patients than ever. We just continue on, and that is in great part because of them,” said Larry Jagnow, president of the board of directors for Clínica Amistad.
Since January of last year, the clinic has scheduled 2,287 appointments to provide no-cost primary and preventative health care, education and medications at the El Pueblo Neighborhood Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, Building 3. The clinic is funded completely by private donations and grants and is run by a small staff and over 100 volunteers. It’s open from 5 and 9 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.
“Unfortunately, as the patient numbers continue to climb, so do our expenses. Besides costs related to COVID-19 protective measures, we have seen increases in basic clinic expenses, such as cleaning services, security, medications, and supplies. In addition, external services for consultations, lab work, imaging, pathology, and other evaluations have risen,” said Glasner.
While costs have increased, fundraising opportunities for the clinic, like many local nonprofits, have fallen. The onset of COVID forced cancellation of the annual gala last year and plans for this year remain uncertain. Glasner said that typically, the gala and other fundraisers net between $20,000 and $30,000 that is funneled directly into operating expenses for the clinic. To help offset the shortfall, it will host a virtual run/walk on Saturday, Feb. 6.
“We are working to make up some of the difference of what we lost by not hosting our gala in November, where we had planned to honor Rick Small and the Stonewall Foundation for immense support of the clinic. We are hoping later this year we will be able to celebrate in person, but until then we have designed a new, low-cost way to have the community stay safe while helping us serve those in their time of need.” said Glasner.
Glasner is optimistic the virtual nature will expand the reach of the fundraiser since it can be tailored to the convenience of participants anywhere. Additionally, she hopes that it will promote regional, statewide and nationwide awareness about Clínica Amistad’s work.
“This is a fun, safe, healthy way to support the clinic and the community that means so much to us,” she said.
Jagnow, an avid golfer, suggests that people approach the fundraiser with creativity.
“I think that I may ride my exercise bike and pile up the miles,” he said.
Overall, Jagnow emphasized that community support is more important than ever as the country recovers from the pandemic, and he hopes that people will continue to remember health-related causes.
He credits the generosity of Tucsonans for helping Clínica Amistad to continue to impact individuals and ultimately lift the entire community.
