If you go

What: Aging Mastery Program

When: In-Person Classes start Sept. 12. The series of weekly sessions continue from 1:30 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday through November 14.

Sign up: Registration for all 10 weeks of the AMP program is $99 per person and payable in advance. Registrations will be accepted through Wednesday, Sept. 6, as space permits.

More info: For information and to register, call PCOA Health Promotion Department at 520-305-3409.

The 10 classes: Navigating Longer Lives; Exercise and You; Sleep; Financial Fitness; Advance Planning; Healthy Relationships; Healthy Eating and Hydration; Medication Management; Fall Prevention; Community Engagement.