Colorado River outlook darkens dramatically in new study

"If demands increase or supplies decrease or some combination of the two happens, you could very likely see a compact call."

Such a call would likely lead to "huge, huge litigation," Udall said. "There’s a reasonable chance the Upper Basin would say 'we don’t agree there is an obligation' and they keep diverting."

If such a call occurs, the worst case for the Upper Basin would be that all parties who started taking water from the river after the compact was signed would have to stop diverting, Udall said. That would include all major Upper Basin cities, including Denver.

"Humans will be forced to bend to will of nature"

The study also called for major changes in operations of Lake Mead and other reservoirs, and urged the river basin states to consider altering what's known as the "Law of the River."

That term describes a series of federal and state laws, regulations, U.S. Supreme Court decrees, compacts, a binational treaty, administrative agreements and various federal decisions that are used to manage the river and have long been seen as politically untouchable.