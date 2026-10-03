Capital, though, is often the hardest part of the equation for early-stage companies — so TLA and UA built several vehicles to solve for it:

— UAVC, an independent but affiliated venture capital fund, founded by Fletcher McCusker and Michael Deitch. They provide early-stage funding to help a fully developed product start generating revenue, aiming for a transition event where both the inventor and the fund see meaningful returns.

— A philanthropy-backed fund steps in even earlier, when almost no one else will, typically investing $100,000–$200,000 in start-up capital in exchange for equity. The goal is to make the fund evergreen — its returns fund the next round of bets.

— The Wildcat Investor Network, the newest of the three, taps UA alumni as investors, with TLA acting as convener and manager.

Here are a few quick examples of the successes that have come out of the TLA process:

— Intraocular Lenses for cataract patients. They allow more light into the eye, dramatically improving vision. These lenses have been implanted in millions of eyes worldwide.

— SinphoníaRx, a software that identifies conflicts between medications a patient is taking. McCusker licensed the platform, and grew and sold the company.

— NeuroID, a global leader in behavioral analytics that was commercialized through TLA and acquired by Experian.

As a land-grant university, part of UA's mission is Arizona's success. TLA's purpose, according to Hockstad, is societal and economic "impact" — a direct implementation of that mission.