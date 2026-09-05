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OOROO Auto is doing something you don't see often in a growing business: It’s slowing its growth, at least temporarily.

Six years ago, coming out of COVID, I wrote about this Oro Valley auto repair shop and what made it different. OOROO had two locations then and an ambitious expansion plan.

Today it has 10 — Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe and several Tucson locations, including the newest at Oracle and Magee, and out to Vail and Sierra Vista. By most measures, the plan worked.

So when I heard OOROO had paused that expansion, I wanted to know why. The answer says a lot about how this company thinks.

'Why?' A not-so-simple question

OOROO is the brainchild of founder and CEO Jeff Artzi, and he's built the company on one principle: culture matters. As Artzi puts it, "What a business like ours does is simple to explain — repairing cars. How it’s done is also pretty straightforward — with parts and expertise. The question that differentiates our business is harder to answer — why we do it."

That "why" is where Artzi's passion shows. Take care of people, and build a team and culture around that. "It's about relationships, not transactions," he says. "It's about people, not parts."

Most people treat auto repair as a commodity. You ask a friend or neighbor who they use, you try the shop out, and if the repair is done right and you don't feel ripped off, you stick around. People leave when a shop breaks that trust — repairs that don't match what was promised, work that wasn't necessary, prices that don't line up with competitors.