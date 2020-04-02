You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona almost at 1,600; 237 in Pima County
breaking

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona almost at 1,600; 237 in Pima County

Coronavirus, COVID 19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 U.S. National Institutes of Health

Leer en español

Confirmed coronavirus cases across the state have surpassed 1,500, Arizona health officials said Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases in Arizona now sits at 1,598, with 237 in Pima County. There have been 32 known coronavirus deaths statewide, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services

The cases in Pima County include two patients between the ages of zero and 17 years old, 74 patients between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, 97 patients between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and 59 patients ages 66 years old and above. The ages of five patients are unknown. 

Of the 237 patients, 45 have been hospitalized at some point and 15 have been in the ICU. There have been 10 known coronavirus deaths in Pima County, according to the county health department's website on Wednesday. No new information has been provided about Thursday's newly reported cases.

Specific locations in Pima County for each of the patients haven't been released. 

"Where someone lives, works, got infected, and traveled are all very different and trying to memorialize 'where' the risk was is very difficult and could actually end up misleading," the health department said, recommending that people take precautions everywhere they visit. 

On Wednesday, the state health department said that 21,058 people had been tested for coronavirus across Arizona, with 3,101 tests in Pima County.

"With widespread community transmission of COVID-19, and increased testing, ADHS expects to see more cases of COVID-19 in Arizona," the department said on Sunday. 

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

A Tucson pilgrimage: Walking the Loop
Caliente

A Tucson pilgrimage: Walking the Loop

  • Updated

Tucson counselor Peter Woods took an entire year to hike The Loop, the 53.9 mile course for bicyclists, equestrians and pedestrians that circles the city. He had 52 weeks of adventures and chronicles his favorites in Caliente over the next four weeks.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News