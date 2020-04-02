Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona almost at 1,600; 237 in Pima County

Leer en español

Confirmed coronavirus cases across the state have surpassed 1,500, Arizona health officials said Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases in Arizona now sits at 1,598, with 237 in Pima County. There have been 32 known coronavirus deaths statewide, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The cases in Pima County include two patients between the ages of zero and 17 years old, 74 patients between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, 97 patients between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and 59 patients ages 66 years old and above. The ages of five patients are unknown.

Of the 237 patients, 45 have been hospitalized at some point and 15 have been in the ICU. There have been 10 known coronavirus deaths in Pima County, according to the county health department's website on Wednesday. No new information has been provided about Thursday's newly reported cases.

Specific locations in Pima County for each of the patients haven't been released.

"Where someone lives, works, got infected, and traveled are all very different and trying to memorialize 'where' the risk was is very difficult and could actually end up misleading," the health department said, recommending that people take precautions everywhere they visit.