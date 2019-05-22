If you go

What: Free Store

Where: Suburban Miners, 3820 E. Blacklidge Drive

When: The store is open 8-10 a.m. Wednesdays, 7 a.m.-noon the first Saturday of each month

When to drop off items: Items can be dropped off between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays. If you need help transporting larger items, call Suburban Miners, 406-7446.