Coronado National Forest reopening many recreational sites on Thursday

Some developed recreation sites on Coronado National Forest will reopen Thursday, May 21, and be open for the Memorial Day weekend.
Because it is wildfire season, there are campfire, smoking and recreational shooting restrictions in place in the forest. Also, offices and virtual services will be closed Monday, May 25, for Memorial Day
Nationwide, most national forests and grasslands remain open for visitors to enjoy, and efforts are being made to expand access while following CDC guidance and state and local government orders to protect people and employees during the coronavirus pandemic, Coronado forest officials said in a news release.
The following developed recreation sites will reopen at 5 p.m. Thursday:
Santa Catalina Ranger District
- General Hitchcock Campground (restrooms will be open)
- Peppersauce Campground (restrooms will be open)
Concessionaire sites to re-open with the exception of group sites:
- Rose Canyon Campground (concessionaire will open restrooms)
- Spencer Canyon Campground (concessionaire will open restrooms)
Douglas Ranger District
- Herb Martyr Campground (restrooms will be open)
- Rucker Forest Camp Campground (restrooms will be open)
- Rustler Park Campground (restrooms will be open)
- Sycamore Campground (restrooms will be open)
Nogales Ranger District
- No sites reopening at this time.
Sierra Vista Ranger District
- Reef Townsite Campground and Group Site (restrooms will be open)
- Ramsey Vista Campground (restrooms will be open)
Safford Ranger District
- Arcadia Campground (portable toilets will be in place)
- Noon Creek Campground (restrooms will be open)
- Riggs Flat Campground (portable toilets will be in place)
Throughout the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Coronado forest officials expect large numbers of visitors to forest sites. Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing and maintain a distance of 6 feet between individuals.
Campfire, smoking and shooting restrictions are currently in place on Coronado forest lands to prevent human-caused fires. The following are prohibited in the Coronado forest:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stove including fires in developed campgrounds or improved sites.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building.
- Discharging a firearm except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations.
- Operating any internal combustion engine, except operating motorized vehicles on designated roads so long as you park in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the road.
- Welding, or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame.
- Using an explosive.
- Fireworks are always prohibited on national forests.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/CoronadoNF or www.fs.usda.gov/coronado
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.