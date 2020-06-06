Coronavirus arrived in U.S. later than previously thought, new UA-led study shows

The infected patient who touched off the first major coronavirus outbreak in the United States probably arrived from China after President Trump restricted travel from that country, according to a new study led by a University of Arizona researcher.

Genetic analysis of the virus from hundreds of patients showed that the first known cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe were successfully kept from spreading in January, and it was new introductions of the virus weeks later that led to “sustained transmission networks” in Italy and Washington state.

“We’ve kind of changed the narrative of the beginning of the outbreak in both North America and Europe,” said lead author Michael Worobey, head of the university’s department of ecology and evolutionary biology.

The findings suggest public health officials had even more time to implement aggressive measures to stop the virus than previously thought.

“Our analyses reveal an extended period of missed opportunity when intensive testing and contact tracing could have prevented (the virus) from becoming established in the U.S. and Europe,” the researchers wrote.

On Jan. 31, the Trump administration barred entry to the U.S. by foreign nationals who had recently visited China. Since then, the president has claimed that his travel ban prevented a much worse outcome from the virus.

But the new study suggests COVID-19 actually took hold here roughly two weeks after the restrictions were imposed, most likely during “the period when an estimated 40,000 U.S. residents were repatriated from China, with screening described as cursory or lax.”