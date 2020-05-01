Coronavirus cases in Arizona top 7,900; 1,267 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 7,900 on Friday, according to new state figures.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 7,962, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Friday morning in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 330 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19.
Across Pima County, 1,267 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 26 cases from the day before.
Among the 1,267 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 378 people ages 65 and older;
• 180 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 240 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 438 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 29 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for two coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 81 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department.
There have been 74,879 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with about 9% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.
The 330 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona, which is up 10 from the day before, include:
• 252 people 65 years old and older;
• 47 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 21 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 10 people between 20 and 44 years old.
The statewide number of known COVID-19 cases, 7,962, is an increase of 314 cases from the day before, the state said.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
