Coronavirus exposure possible during huge bridge tournament in Tucson

Hundreds of bridge players who attended a tournament in Tucson March 2 to March 8 may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

One Tucson attendee who got sick after the tournament was able to get tested because his brother is a doctor. The test came back positive for Covid-19 Monday night.

Bridge clubs in Tucson have shut down play as a result of the disclosure by Doug Couchman, the player who was able to get tested. Others have gotten ill since the tournament but have not been able to be tested, he said.

Couchman, who moved to Tucson in August from California, is a semi-professional bridge player. He started showing symptoms March 11, three days after the end of the tournament held at the Tucson Expo Center, On East Irvington Road and South Alvernon Way.