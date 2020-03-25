Coronavirus isolation in Tucson opens virtual world of fitness, art, culture

Last weekend, the Fourth Avenue Street Fair didn’t grace the avenue.

Instead, it went virtual.

Posted on the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association website, fourthavenue.org featured a list of vendors that were set to bring their art, jewelry, clothing and food to the annual fair.

You couldn’t indulge in any funnel cake or frozen lemonade, but the clickable list gave street fair “attendees” an opportunity to scan through vendors’ websites and take home anything that caught their eye.

The street fair isn’t the only activity that has gone virtual since coronavirus concerns shut down many events and businesses across the city.

Reid Park Zoo is closed until at least March 31. But to continue educating the public on the zoo’s animals, staff have started “#BringingTheZooToYou” across the zoo’s website, reidparkzoo.org, and social media platforms.

With the virtual initiative comes behind-the-scenes videos and photos, downloadable activity pages and animal facts.

“A big part of it is everyone is pretty stressed at the moment and struggling with not being able to go do things outside of their homes,” says Reid Park Zoo marketing and communications supervisor Chelo Grubb. “Being able to still connect people to nature even though they’re safe on their couch is really important to us — and continuing to remind people there are good things out there.”

The zoo posts on social media at least three times a day.