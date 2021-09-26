County STEM program set to launch in local elementary schools

TUSD teacher receives award

A Tucson Unified teacher is the recipient of the 2021 Pima County Legendary Teacher Award.

Dulce Balaban, a fourth-grade teacher at Hollinger K8, meets the diverse learning needs of her students and inspires them to become the best versions of themselves, said Assistant Principal Marisela Campillo.

“She sets high expectations for not only academic growth but also expects students to develop skills such as empathy and compassion,” Campillo said. “She teaches students to respond to the needs of others. Her focus on creating a classroom of respect and empathy helps her students not only personally succeed but also contribute to the betterment of society.”

Vail teacher receives award

A Copper Ridge Elementary teacher is the recipient of Tucson Values Teachers’ September Teacher Excellence Award

Second-grade teacher Kristin Powell, currently in her third year of teaching in the Vail Unified School District, previously won the district’s Rookie of the Year Award.