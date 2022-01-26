Court says University of Arizona not responsible for off-campus assault by football player

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the University of Arizona on Tuesday in its legal battle with a former student, with judges saying the school cannot be held responsible for off-campus assaults committed by Orlando Bradford while he was a UA football player.

Bradford was arrested in September 2016 after the plaintiff — at that time a fellow UA student and his girlfriend — told police he held her against her will in his off-campus apartment, assaulting her repeatedly over two days. He was eventually sentenced to five years in prison.

The woman sued the university, contending it violated her rights under Title IX, a federal law that says students have the right to an education free from sexual discrimination, including harassment, sexual abuse and dating violence.

A divided three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit rejected her argument that UA officials could have prevented the assaults because they knew about previous reports Bradford had abused other women on campus. The judges said that while the UA exercised control over Bradford, that did not extend under Title IX to off-campus actions.