Court shoots down Cyber Ninjas bid to keep Arizona election records secret

And that, the court said, is clearly the situation here.

"Here, the Senate's decision to undertake the audit was premised on its oversight authority, an important legislative function," the judges said.

The senate then "entirely outsourced" that function to Cyber Ninjas and its subcontractors. And that, the court said, makes those audit-related records as public — and subject to being demanded — as if they were held by the Senate itself.

Wilenchik, however, said that the appellate judges are legally off base in trying to draw a legal distinction between the records of companies that provide "ordinary goods and services" to the government, which are not public, and those that perform other functions, in this case, like the audit.

"The court's claim that Cyber Ninjas is not an 'ordinary' contractor is legally indefensible and without any genuine basis in law," he said. And Wilenchik said he will seek Supreme Court review.

Tuesday's order is the latest in a pair of bids to get access to what are believed to be tens of thousands of various audit related documents, emails, texts and other communications that Cyber Ninjas has not yet produced.

In one case, American Oversight sued the Senate for all of the records.