COVID-19 cases fall in Arizona as more children become eligible for vaccine

In Arizona and Pima County, COVID-19 cases have fallen for the second consecutive week after trending upward from the end of March through much of April.

“It's not a big decline, but it's there, it's noticeable,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health. “In the big scheme of things it doesn't get us out of the woods or anything like that, but at least we're moving in the right direction again.”

Meanwhile, the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations has been falling each week since around mid April, but we may see a rise in the total number of doses administered now that the federal government has recommended expanding the vaccine rollout to children ages 12 to 15.

“We are going to see the number, the absolute number, of Arizonans who are vaccinated rise or increase now that a new group has been added to the eligible pool,” Gerald said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention specifically authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this new group of children.

Demand for COVID-19 vaccines was high on Thursday, the first day vaccine eligibility was expanded to include the new group of children, according to a statement by the Arizona Department of Health and Safety.