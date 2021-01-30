COVID-19 cases fell second week in a row in Arizona, providing 'glimmer' of hope

Total COVID-19 cases have fallen for two consecutive weeks in Arizona and Pima County. This, along with other improving metrics, provides some hope that Arizona is turning the corner, even though the pandemic is still considerably worse than it was during the summer surge.

“The absolute levels are terrible,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health. “It's horrible. But there is a glimmer of good news because we're getting better. Hopefully next week we'll be just a little bit less horrible than we are this week.”

Gerald can’t explain why cases have fallen and other metrics have improved. While he and his colleagues have theories, “no one knows,” he said. But he expects it to continue.

The COVID-19 variants that are more contagious could threaten this progress, Gerald said. For example, the variant that originated in the United Kingdom has recently been discovered in Arizona.

“They can be game changers, if they grab a foothold here. So far, there’s no evidence that they have,” he said, adding that we should invest additional resources into our vaccination infrastructure to vaccinate more people faster.

Across the state, week-to-week cases decreased by 20% in the third week of January, dropping to 39,788, while the number of people tested for the virus fell by 13%. The percentage of positive diagnostic tests decreased from 20% to 19%.

Countywide, week-to-week cases decreased by 26% to 5,209 over the same period, while the number of people who were tested fell by 10%. The percentage of diagnostic tests that detected the virus also fell from 19% to 16%.