The Tucson Police Department is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in midtown Tucson Sunday, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a department spokesman.
At around 2:20 p.m., TPD received several calls saying there was a man in the road with a gun approaching vehicles near East Grant and North Country Club roads, Dugan said. By the time officers arrived, the man was no longer there.
Around 3 p.m., officers received more calls that a man with a gun was in the 2100 block of North Northway Avenue, which is less than a half-mile from the first incident. Dugan said the man was reportedly outside a residence, on the property.
Dugan said when officers arrived, they found an armed man in the road. The man allegedly didn’t respond to officers' commands, and one officer shot and wounded the man.
The man, who is in his 70s, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Dugan said.
No officers were injured.
This is an ongoing investigation. No further information has been released. Anyone with information can call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.