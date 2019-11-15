Two men are in custody after an armed robbery, a carjacking and an exchange of gunfire with Pima County deputies on the Tucson area's northwest side Friday, officials say.
At about 9 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Dollar General in the 1700 block of West Ruthrauff Road. One man was take into custody.
Deputies located another suspect's SUV driving away, said Deputy James Allerton. Gunfire was exchanged, he said.
The driver of the SUV fled to Mona Lisa and Orange Grove and crashed. One suspect and two deputies exchanged gunfire again, said Allerton.
At a news conference later, Sheriff Mark Napier said it was not clear who fired first but that there were two exchanges of gunfire between two deputies and one suspect before Friday's incident ended.
Pima County deputies Gabriel Maynes and Theodore Robles were involved in the shooting, the sheriff's department said in a news release late Friday. There were no injuries, officials said.
After the second shootout, one suspect ran and then carjacked a white Ford F-150 pickup truck and fled west from the area, Allerton said.
He was eventually taken in to custody near the intersection of North Silverbell Road and West Twin Peaks.
The investigation is ongoing and the suspects' names were not released.
Westbound Orange Grove Road between La Cholla Boulevard and Shannon Road remain closed late Friday due to the incident, according to the Sheriff's Department's Twitter account.