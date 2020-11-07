Arrest made in killing of man at Tucson strip club

A 37-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of another man at a Tucson strip last week, police say.

Stanley Gerome Calvin was arrested Friday by Tucson SWAT officers at a home in the 2200 block of East Sunland Vista following completion of a search warrant.

Calvin also faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and prohibited possessor, Tucson police said.

On Nov. 1, police officers arrived at Ten's Showclub, 5120 E. Speedway, around 1 a.m., where they found a man with gunshot wounds.

The man, Daniel Antonio Ortiz, 37, was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he was declared dead, police said.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses and located surveillance video that captured the shooting.

In the video, the shooter is seen arriving at the strip club in a white passenger vehicle. The vehicle is described as a late 1990s to early 2000s four-door sedan with black wheels and a non-functioning driver side tail lamp.

The same vehicle was found by officers at the home, police said.