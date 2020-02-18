2017 case of missing Tucson teen to be featured on John Walsh series

The case of a Tucson teen who went missing in 2017 will be featured in Wednesday’s episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh.”

Lincoln Stevens was last seen on June 17, 2017, when he was 17 years old, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said. At the time, he was 5’9” tall and weighed 125 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes.

His disappearance is considered suspicious, said James Allerton, spokesman for the sheriff’s department. Stevens, who would now be 19, lived in the Vail area but was last seen in the Picture Rocks area, northwest of Tucson, Allerton said.

Stevens’ story will be featured on “In Pursuit with John Walsh” at 8 p.m. Tucson time Wednesday, Feb. 19, on Investigation Discovery.

The series focuses on unsolved violent crimes and features two segments on missing children cases, providing age-progression photos and descriptions. John Walsh and his son, Callahan Walsh, work with local authorities while telling these stories.

Anyone with information about Stevens’ disappearance can call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

They can also call or text 1-833-3-PURSUE or submit information to InPursuitTips.com, where they can also remain anonymous.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

