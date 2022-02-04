Crackdown on Tucson street gang nets 9 arrests, drug and weapon seizures

A crackdown Thursday on a “violent criminal street gang” in Tucson was years in the making, with police attributing various armed robberies, aggravated assaults, shootings and drug crimes to the group.

Nine people were arrested by the FBI’s Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force after 11 search warrants were served throughout Pima and Santa Cruz counties.

The gang, believed to have originated in Tucson, is known to distribute fentanyl and other drugs, officials said.

In a press conference on Friday, FBI Assistant Special Agent In Charge Steven Patterson said the investigation into the gang began 18 months ago, though the city of Tucson has been aware of the group for a number of years.

Capt. James Wakefield, who oversees the Tucson Police Department’s criminal investigation division, said they started to see a series of armed robberies, aggravated assaults specifically with guns and shootings that brought the gang to their attention.

During the 18-month period, the task force and TPD seized over 40,000 fentanyl-laced pills, 20 weapons, thousands of dollars in cash and other illegal narcotics, Patterson said.