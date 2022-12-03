 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-Tucson police officer's manslaughter case returned to grand jury

Ryan Remington

 Tucson Police Department

A judge has sent the manslaughter case filed against a former Tucson police officer who shot and killed a man in a mobility scooter back to the grand jury for review.

Mike Storie, the attorney for the former police officer, Ryan Remington, confirmed Superior Court Judge Judge Danelle Liwski ordered the indictment be returned to the grand jury on Friday. Storie had challenged the indictment over misleading statements in a report read to the grand jury that indicted Remington.

Remington had been indicted on one count of manslaughter in August following an incident last year at a Lowes store on Tucson's south side.

In the November 2021 incident, Remington was working off-duty security at a Walmart store when he confronted Richard Lee Richards, 61, about a stolen tool box and threatening a store employee.

Richards rode a scooter away from the store and was eventually shot nine times as he approached the garden section entrance of a nearby Lowes store.

Remington was fired from the Police Department after the shooting.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said in a press conference Tuesday that an officer will be fired after shooting and killing a man in a motorized wheelchair. The shooting occurred at a Lowe's Home Improvement store Monday evening when officers responded to a call reporting the suspect was shoplifting.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

