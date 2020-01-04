Man arrested for auto theft suspected in investigation into remains found at Pima Canyon

A man arrested for auto theft Friday night may have been involved in the death of a person whose remains were found in Pima Canyon earlier this week, officials said.

Deputies arrested Dylan Jacob Thornton, 21, around 8 p.m. Friday for stealing a truck that belongs to Steven Mark Brashear, 66, who was reported missing in Oro Valley in early December, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Saturday.

Jacob Thorton has also been identified as a person of interest in the investigation into the remains found at Pima Canyon Tuesday morning, though the remains have not yet been positively identified, the department said.

Brashear was reported leaving Bartlesville, Oklahoma on December 7, headed to Arizona with another man in a gray Audi Q5 SUV with temporary Oklahoma plates, the Oro Valley Police Department said in a news release on December 27.

Officials said Brashear may have arrived in the Tucson area late December 8, and it was reported he went to a restaurant at the Tucson Mall. He was then allegedly picked up in a different vehicle by an unknown person and has not been seen or heard from since, police said.