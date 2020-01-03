Mountain lions killed in Pima Canyon due to 'risk factors' posed to humans

Officers first encountered the mountain lions, a female and two young adults — between 1 to 2 years old — while attempting to secure the scene and the animals did not move away as they approached. The animals again were unafraid when Game and Fish officers attempted to trap one of the lions.

“Lions would typically show fear of humans and at least vacate the area until the humans cleared. They did not do so,” Hart said. “Subsequent aerial observations by the sheriff’s office had them on the ground for an extended period of time.”

Hart added that the young adults were past nursing age but likely not at the age of being able to hunt well.

“That is particularly significant given that they were now learning to consume a human being, that’s a risk factor for the future most definitely.”

He said the lions are not routinely scavengers, adding “there’s ample prey base in the Catalina Mountains — live prey — so for lions to resort to scavenging, it just doesn’t square with facts on the ground.”

One of the young adults — weighing about 100 pounds — was shot after being trapped and the two other lions were shot at the site about 50 yards away from the trail, Hart said. They are being preserved as potential evidence in the death investigation.